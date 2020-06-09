Wharton alumnus who is changing the way Indian women handle their finances

When then Hena Mehta got admission into Wharton School of Business in 2016 at age 28, she was elated as it was a long-cherished dream come true. But soon reality started to sink in when she wasn't sure how to fund her studies.

She saw two choices before her: she could go for a bank loan or use the money she had saved working in the US for almost five years. She chose the latter, as going for a large loan of nearly Rs one crore would have dictated where she would end up working and would put her plans of returning to India on the back burner. Unfortunately, Mehta ended up using all ...