What explains Chinese investors' new found love for Indian startups

The year may not have been a great one for Indian industry, but start-ups saw a surge in funding from one particular country:China. The past year has seen large amounts of Chinese cash flow into Indian start-ups: Investments from China rose nearly 94 per cent to $3,916 million, from $2020 million last year, according to private equity database supplier Venture Intelligence.

This is a sevenfold jump from $459 million in 2016. Chinese investors are pouring money into the country at a time when PE/VC investments from the US and Europe are slowing. US investors infused around $9.18 ...