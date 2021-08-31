What happens when an entrepreneur sets his mind on solving parking woes?

India has close to 50 million cars registered, with 70 per cent of them concentrated in the top 15 cities. The parking infrastructure in these places is often not laid out well enough to deal with such high density. While civic authorities have taken to revamping parking spaces to be more efficient, infrastructure alone may not be enough.

Tech solutions are necessary, and a Delhi-based startup is leading the charge. Entre Park+ is a startup on a mission to solve parking woes in dense cities. There are many facets to Park+ -- for most people it is an app for parking spots discovery, ...