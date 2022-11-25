What layoffs? Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad on a hectic expansion spree

At a time when a growing number of are laying off employees in a bid to conserve cash and focus on profitability, Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad is on an expansion spree. Ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) planned for 2024, the unicorn, which acquired that status in August 2021, has also chosen to streamline the corporate structure and expense out all costs related to (M&As) and growth capital in FY22 and partly in FY23.



Over 15 co-founders from its M&As are joining the leadership team. “The current fiscal year would largely be about on-boarding leaders for targeted roles across the upGrad spectrum to convert our business verticals into high-growth levers,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director.