What layoffs? Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad on a hectic expansion spree

At a time when a growing number of edtech companies are laying off employees in a bid to conserve cash and focus on profitability, Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad is on an expansion spree. Ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) planned for 2024, the edtech unicorn, which acquired that status in August 2021, has also chosen to streamline the corporate structure and expense out all costs related to mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and growth capital in FY22 and partly in FY23.
Over 15 co-founders from its M&As are joining the leadership team. “The current fiscal year would largely be about on-boarding leaders for targeted roles across the upGrad spectrum to convert our business verticals into high-growth levers,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 17:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU