What lies ahead for banking, realty sectors in 2019? Here's what CEOs say

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India Many opportunities in 2019 . There will be many opportunities for growth in 2019; the biggest challenge was on the asset quality front and banks are coming out of it. Bad loans will decline and the benefits from resolution of stressed assets will accrue.

The government has also provided the required capital. Also, the moderation in credit growth of finance companies will provide business opportunities for banks. There will be some rebalancing in market. . Bank credit is expanding at 15 per cent and will grow in the current ...