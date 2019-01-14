What will Swiggy do with $1 billion? A Chinese firm may have the answer

It required nerve. In July 2018, Swiggy knocked back Google's term sheet, which offered the food tech company almost $250 million in exchange for equity and some data. Just a month before the offer was refused, Swiggy had turned unicorn. It had incoming interest from Tencent and aimed to close a round of $750 million to $1 billion soon.

If it had accepted Google's offer, the Bengaluru-based food tech company would have had its moment in the sun sooner. But it said no. Four months later, Swiggy announced that it had raised $1 billion. Now, reports of Zomato raising $800 ...