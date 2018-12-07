Hate railway food? Swiggy, Zomato, UberEats may soon deliver on trains

Railway passengers might soon be able to order food from more than 40,000 restaurants, even while they are on the move. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning to get food-delivery service providers and restaurant aggregators, such as UberEats, Zomato, Foodpanda, and Swiggy, to deliver food to trains.

A source in the Railways said IRCTC expects at least 12 per cent commission from these firms. Talks have been on for the past few months; both IRCTC and food-delivery companies are figuring out what technology and back-end logistics will be needed to ...