WhatsApp's new feature will now let you decide who can add you to groups

on Wednesday rolled out a feature that will let users decide who can add them to groups

How to enable the feature

1. Go to settings in your app

2. Tap Account> Privacy > Groups

3. Select one of three options: 'Everyone,' 'My Contacts,' or 'My Contacts Except'

‘My Contacts’ means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups and ‘My Contacts Except’ provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group



