WhatsApp snooping: Castro stresses need for good cybersecurity policies

At a time when the Israeli spyware Pegasus is in the news for having been used for hacking into Facebook-owned WhatsApp instant messenger and snooping on activists, lawyers and journalists in India, there is a “pressing need to improve the security of the mobile devices,” says Daniel Castro in an interview with Peerzada Abrar.

Castro is vice-president of the Washington DC-based think-tank, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), and director of ITIF's Center for Data Innovation. Castro says the government needs to come up with good policies to encourage ...