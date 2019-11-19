When Saubhagya made mini grid projects redundant, Tata Power capitalised

In March 2019, when the BJP government at the Centre declared that its target of household electrification has been achieved, the announcement was a setback for off-grid power generators in myriad places across the country. Grid power travelling long distances from generation units through intense network of wires and sub-stations was much cheaper than what they could generate.

This happened even as some portion of household electrification or the Saubhagya programme was itself achieved through the off grid systems, especially in remote areas which could not be connected to grids. Off ...