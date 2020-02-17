Piramal Enterprises stock continues to be weighed down by wholesale loans

The Piramal Enterprises stock shed nearly 30 per cent last year and is trading almost flat on a year-to-date basis. At Rs 1,531 a share, it is valued at 1.1x its estimated FY21 book, which is quite attractive.

However, the question is whether this is still a fair representation of the quality of the book. For instance, as on December 31, 2019, nearly 70 per cent of its book was concentrated by wholesale loans — 47 per cent was towards wholesale residential real estate projects and 23 per cent to wholesale commercial real estate loans. Compared to its listed peers who operate ...