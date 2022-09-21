JUST IN
Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time: Rishad Premji
Business Standard

Why a non-tea player like Carbon Resources is eyeing McLeod Russel

With a crop of 44 mkg across 31 estates in Assam and two in Dooars, McLeod is a Goliath in the world of tea. It has estates in Africa and Vietnam and its total output worldwide is 73 mkg

Topics
Tea firms | McLeod Russel | tea estates

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

India’s exports sank 6.8% in 2021 from a year earlier to 195.5 million kilograms, data from Tea Board India show. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rising costs and stagnating tea prices have been major issues in the tea industry. So why is a non-tea player looking to buy a giant like McLeod Russel India and embrace the troubles is the question doing the rounds in tea circles.

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 15:27 IST

