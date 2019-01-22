Why a Startup India certificate may be worth no more than a piece of paper

It is tough being a bootstrapped start-up. Ask Abhishek Verma, he has the battle scars to prove it. He is the founder of Quikmile, a tech-enabled logistics start-up.

The firm has built a vehicle-tracking and transport management system for transporters, logistics companies, fleet owners through which they can track and manage their assets in real time. Incorporated in June last year, the company was working out of a three-bedroom flat-cum-office in Delhi NCR region. It is currently being funded by Verma and his teammate's own savings, and loans from friends and family. It ...