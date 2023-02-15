JUST IN
Business Standard

Why ABB's good fourth quarter numbers may not boost its share price

While global slowdown may limit growth and margins may have peaked, analysts are divided with target prices ranging between Rs 2,820 and Rs 3,370

Topics
ABB India | Share price | Q4 Results

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

ABB India

ABB India reported a good October-December quarter performance (this is Q4, CY22 in the company’s financial reporting year) with revenue up 15.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and a big expansion of EBITDA margin of over 600 basis points. The order book increased 21 per cent YoY with new orders of Rs 2,340 crore. The company also has a big cash reserve of Rs 3,600 crore, which it is considering deploying in acquisitions.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:17 IST

