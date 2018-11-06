Why does ITC need multiple brands to mark its presence in dairy market?

How does a large diversified conglomerate break into a market that has global and national players competing with hyperlocal regional brands? The answer for ITC seems to be, by leveraging the array of brands at its disposal to create a differentiated story for every geography and product segment. Last week ITC launched Aashirvaad branded milk and curd in Kolkata, after having pilot-tested and launched it in Bihar earlier.

Earlier it had launched its ghee under the label Svasti in Bihar and Bengal, a sub-brand for Aashirvaad that was first launched in the South. In a few months, ...