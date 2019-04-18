Why online travel brands are failing to cash in on tourism boom in India

A quick look through the social media timelines of friends and family or the rapidly swelling body of travel writing (online and offline) will tell you that Indians are travelling everywhere, they are climbing mountains in Nepal, soaking in the sun in Goa and sampling the street food in Milan.

Within the country and abroad, for business and pleasure, the travel bug is taking Indians places and thereby pushing the travel and tourism sector into one of the top revenue earners in the country, according to a report ‘How Does India Travel’, released by Bain & Company and Google ...