Why photo, video sharing platform Roposo is the bellwether for social apps

Towards the end of last year it came in two tranches. Reports speculated that it was a down round — that is, when a company raises capital on a valuation lower than the previous round. A month later, the second part of the fund-raise landed and it was not.

Roposo, the regional language social network, had raised money almost 18 months after it first pivoted from a social commerce app to a social networking platform. The investors, Tiger Global and Bertelsmann, together put in around $11 million. Roposo in the grand scheme of things is not a big player. It has raised almost $31 ...