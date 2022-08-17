JUST IN
Private good, public loss: PSEs have been losing mkt share to private peers
Financials lead earnings in Q1; metal & mining, IT firms among laggards
India Inc's profits fall off record high in April-June quarter
Raking in the moolah: CEO earnings up in tandem with profits of companies
Numberwise: Foreign companies' interest in India fades, shows data
Weak Q1 cash flows, debt increase a worry for Godrej Properties
Air India's load factor improves to 80% under Tata group management
EV growth, mkt share to forge gains for auto component maker Sona Comstar
Sales, debt reduction shape strong outlook for Macrotech Developers
Marico sees better margin in H2FY23 on likely cooling of commodity prices
You are here: Home » Companies » Analysis
Retail businesses grew 18% in July as compared to pre-Covid level: Survey
Business Standard

Private good, public loss: PSEs have been losing mkt share to private peers

A Business Standard analysis of data in the CAG report shows the market share of the four insurers is eroding

Topics
public sector enterprises | private sector | BS Number Wise

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

public sector undertakings
Other state-owned firms are no better. Data shows that the profits of profit-making central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) declined in 2019-20

In the United Kingdom, the contest among Conservative candidates for the party’s top post centres on apportioning the legacy of their late leader Margaret Thatcher. Rishi Sunak, a former chancellor, has promised to slash taxes as Thatcher did as prime minister. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has started dressing like Thatcher. India has its version of Thatcher’s policies, wherein the state is either monetising or privatising assets to achieve the goal of minimum government.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on public sector enterprises

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 20:49 IST

`
.