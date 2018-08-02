The price IndiGo may be paying in its quest to dominate the skies

Grounded planes. Lingering engine issue. Who cares? The sky will remain blue. Let’s look at some numbers first. Out of every 10 flyers in India, four are IndiGo customers.

All other Indian airlines fight for the remaining six. In the last three months, IndiGo added 14 new aircraft to its fleet. All other Indian airlines together deployed 11 planes. All of the above point to an airline in its pink of health and growing at breakneck speed. But if you are racing at 100 km/hr on an Indian road, chances are that you would hit a speed breaker. Well, IndiGo hit a ...