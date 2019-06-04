Why Tiger Global is betting on B2B start-ups in its second foray

A few weeks ago, Tiger Global Management announced it was going to invest in Indian tech companies again after a gap of nearly two years. But there would be one major difference this time round — it would invest only in business-to-business (B2B) start-ups.

Following the announcement, a flurry of investments followed, from grocery to artificial intelligence and software as a service (SaaS) companies. Reports suggested that Tiger planned to invest capital in five SaaS companies. Until May 2019, according to Tracxn, India saw $1.4 billion capital raised through 133 rounds of ...