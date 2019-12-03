Will Ayushman Khurrana's star appeal power Balaji Wafers' national push?

The Gujarat-born brand, Balaji Wafers, is taking a big leap on to the national stage. With a star endorser and a new campaign, the home grown wafers label that debuted inside a movie theatre in Rajkot (in its snacks canteen) more than three decades back, wants a place beside the Goliaths in the business.

Experts say that this is the best time for a small brand to aim big, but warn that Balaji has two big challenges to contend with. One it is to still to crack the taste test, nationally and secondly it has to find a differentiator (other than price) to take on big chips makers—from ...