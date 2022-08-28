Will continue to invest in India aggressively: Suzuki Motor President

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Alto K10 2022 Launched: Timing, prices, specs and highlights
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Check prices, specifications, and more
Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: PAT may soar up to 300% YoY on low base
Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs, batteries at India factory
Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month amid rise in input costs
-
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp will set up a new global research and development company in India and continue to invest in the country aggressively, its president Toshihiro Suzuki said on Sunday.
The new company, a wholly owned unit of Suzuki Japan, would help the Japanese carmaker strengthen its R&D competitiveness and capabilities not only for India but also for global markets, Suzuki said during an event in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat.
"India has become one of the most important countries for Suzuki Group," he said at the event attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, adding that Suzuki would keep investing in India.
Commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India, Modi laid the foundation stones of two major projects - a Suzuki electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Gujarat and a Maruti Suzuki car-making facility in the northern state of Haryana.
Suzuki is the majority owner of Maruti, which dominates India's car market with its small, low-cost vehicles. But the company faces growing competition as buyers shift to bigger cars such as sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and regulators demand safer and greener cars, pushing up costs.
For Suzuki, India is one of the biggest markets in terms of revenues and profit and one where it has so far invested Rs 65,000 crore to support Maruti and ensure it maintains its leadership position.
More than 60% of Suzuki Group's 2.8 million automobiles produced all over the world last year were made in India, company president Suzuki said on Sunday.
Suzuki started producing cars in Gujarat in 2017 for Maruti and for export to countries including Latin America and Africa.
In March, the Japanese carmaker said it plans to invest Rs 10,440 crore in its India factory to produce electric vehicles (EVs) starting 2025 and batteries a year later. The plant has an annual capacity of 750,000 cars.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 18:41 IST