Will explore commercial coal mining, power distribution: JSW Energy

Post the Union government's new policy for conventional energy, JSW Energy plans to explore opportunities in both commercial mining and power distribution businesses, Prashant Jain, joint managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for the company told Amritha Pillay in an interview.

The company, which reported a profit before tax of Rs 92.50 crore for the March quarter, a significant jump from Rs 18.41 crore a year ago, has, however, placed its capital expenditure and GMR acquisition on hold. Edited excerpts: Why have you decided to put GMR Kamalanga Energy acquisition ...