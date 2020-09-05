Will focus more on insurance and govt digitisation projects: IBM's Patel

A market that fetches close to Rs 27,000-crore in annual revenues and is home to over a third of the company’s global employee base, India is extremely important for IBM and for SANDIP PATEL, managing director for India and South Asia. Patel had not even settled in the new role after relocating to India in January when the pandemic began to spread.

He tells Bibhu Ranjan Mishra & Sai Ishwar that India’s relevance is only going to increase in the new scheme of things. Edited excerpts: IBM seems to have a lot at stake in the country. How are you generating opportunities in ...