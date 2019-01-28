We will need to revisit discount policy: Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki, which sells every second car in the Indian market, said it planned to review its strategy on discounts after the most profitable domestic automobile firm reported a double-digit dip in profits. The Suzuki-owned company saw its profit slip 17 per cent to Rs 1,489 crore for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2018.

The carmaker offered record discounts during the quarter to push sales in an otherwise sluggish period, which, combined with other factors, led to a sharp decline in margin. “The policy of discounting requires a relook. It is not a good way to sell cars by ...