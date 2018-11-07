Will Raymond's foray into small town India dilute its brand exclusivity?

Paul McCartney was known to have said that a good tune was one that one could sing or whistle to, right after one has heard it. One of the most recognisable tunes associated with an Indian brand is Raymond and its "representative", the Complete Man.

The musical tune that has stood by Raymonds over the decades and has become a signature of the brand is originally from the work Traumerei from Kinderszenen Op 15 by Robert Schumann. The piece became famous at the end of World War II when radio stations across the world played it to signal the end of the war. The use of that ...