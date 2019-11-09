JUST IN
Will review regime for foreign call termination charges, says Trai

Trai, in its consultation paper, said it would review the regulatory regime for international call termination charges that were lowered to 30 paise per minute last year

Megha Manchanda 

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday decided to address the issue of interconnection usage charges (IUC) and said it would review the matter through discussions.

Trai, in its consultation paper, said it would review the regulatory regime for international call termination charges that were lowered to 30 paise per minute last year. It means that operator A pays operator B international call termination charge of 30 paise per minute if a call from the former’s network lands on the latter’s network. In an earlier review, Trai had brought down the termination charge for international incoming call to wire line and wireless networks to 30 paise per minute with effect from February 1, 2018.

This had marked a 43 per cent reduction in international termination charge (paid by international operators to local networks that receive calls) which had previously been pegged at 53 paise a minute.
