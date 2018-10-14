Will Voltas be second time lucky in the consumer durables market?

Re-entering a market is never easy. Especially so if you have been absent for 20 years and in that period consumers have been wooed by nimble footed competition touting the very latest in consumer technology.

But if you happen to be from the Tata Group, have a good understanding of the Indian consumer across product categories and enjoy great equity as a value for money brand, then you have a lot going for you. These are the values that Voltas is hoping to exploit as it re-enters the consumer durables market which it had quit almost two decades ago. The company, however, stayed on in the ...