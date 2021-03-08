Windy Lakeside Investment picks stake worth Rs 800 cr in Adani Ports

The Board of Directors of Gautam Adani-led and SEZ Limited has approved the issuance, offer and allotment of up to 10,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to global private equity form Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, not belonging to the promoter or promoter group of the company,

The shares will be issued on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws, at a price of Rs 800 per equity share (at a premium of Rs 798 per equity share) aggregating to Rs 800 crore.

The stake pick is subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company.

Warburg Pincus is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has presence in India with a track record of over more than two decades.

Warburg Pincus has a history of successful in focused on building out India’s enabling infrastructure, including like Bharti Airtel, Gangavaram Ports and Ecom Express.

APSEZ has an integrated infrastructure business model that combines a string of 12 ports all along the Indian coastline, industrial zones, and a pan India multi-modal logistics presence that is being increasingly served by renewable energy. The company which has a 30 percent market share and aims to handle 500 million metric tons of cargo and become carbon neutral by 2025 with highest commitment towards ESG and position itself as the world’s largest ports and logistics platform over the next decade.

The Group recently made a strong move into the airports business and owns seven airports that will also handle air cargo.