Wipro announces appointment of Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer

Topics
Wipro | Companies | IT companies

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Wipro COO Amit Choudhary (Photo: Wipro)
Technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited on Thursday announced the appointment of Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

Choudhary will manage Global Business Operations, Delivery Excellence, CIO, CISO, and Enterprise Risk Management functions. He joined Wipro from Capgemini, where he was the Chief Operating Officer for the Financial Services Business Unit, as well as a member of their Executive Committee.

The former COO Bhanumurthy Ballapuram left the firm in July 2021 to join Google Cloud as vice president of the Japan and Asia Pacific region.

“Amit brings an incredible mix of strategic thinking and credible execution,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Managing Director of Wipro Limited. “With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients.”

Based out of New York, Choudhary is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Management – Calcutta. The new responsibility includes improving organizational operational efficiency and helping drive sustainable growth. He will work closely with Wipro’s leadership teams across the organization on transformation initiatives to improve customer-centricity, the IT major said in a press release.

“I am very excited to join Wipro, and look forward to working with the incredible team. I hope to bring new perspectives that will further strengthen the organization’s core business while deepening the value we offer to our clients,” said Amit Choudhary, COO of Wipro Limited.

His previous roles include leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems and consulted with Boards and CXOs across industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:23 IST

