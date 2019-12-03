Wipro Consumer Care forays into South Africa with Canway acquisition

Continuing to ride on an aggressive acquisition strategy, Consumer Care & Lighting (WCCL) has made inroads in the South African market, with the buyout of the country’s flagship personal care company Canway.

This is the 12th acquisition for the Bengaluru-headquartered firm in 16 years. It has spent close to $950 million in acquisitions so far.

“For us, it is a good entry as South Africa has the second largest GDP in Africa and it has the largest personal care market in the continent,” said Vineet Agrawal, chief executive officer (CEO), WCCL. The consumer care company so far has had a muted presence in Africa, with its iconic Santoor brand sparsely available in Egypt and Sudan.

With this acquisition, WCCL gets access to Canway’s brands such as Oh So Heavenly, present in the bath and hand creams segment, IQ, a derma skin care brand, Iwori, an organic brand, and Dr Sole, which is into foot care.

As part of the deal, WCCL will also acquire the manufacturing facility of Canway located in Durban. The Canway brands, valued at $21 million in terms of sales, are exclusive to a health and beauty chain called Clicks, and constitute 30 per cent of the South African personal care market.

“The Clicks brand is also present in other countries such as Namibia, Seychelles, and Ghana, and as Clicks expands Canway will also expand with it,” said Agrawal, adding the acquisition gives the company advantage to Canway products in other parts of the world. WCCL is also evaluating to bring the product portfolio to India.