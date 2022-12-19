Wipro Consumer enters food category; acquires Nirapara for undisclosed sum

Consumer Care and Lighting has signed an agreement to acquire Nirapara — one of the largest-selling traditional food brands in Kerala — for an undisclosed sum, to foray into the food business category.

“This acquisition comes after Wipro’s announcement of its foray into the food business in India and its aspirations to become a significant player in the snack food, spices, and ready-to-cook market,” Consumer Care said in its release on Monday.

Nirapara was launched in 1976 and is known for its blended spices.

The acquisition will also give Consumer Care and Lighting an entry into the Rs 70,000-crore spices market, which recently witnessed the entry of such as India. ITC also ventured into the segment by acquiring spices brand, SunRise.

Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and the executive director at Wipro Enterprises, said, “Nirapara is our 13th acquisition and gives us a clear foothold in the spices and ready-to-cook segment. We are excited to enter a segment, which is expected to grow rapidly.”

Anil Chugh, president, food business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, said, “We recognise that spices are core to Indian cooking and the mix changes from region to region with strong regional preferences. There is a huge opportunity in this space for shifting consumers from unorganised to organised market by offering authentic, pure and trusted spice mixes. We, thus, want to cater to the dynamic needs and provide an authentic selection that suits the varied Indian taste, packed under extremely hygienic conditions.”

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is a part of Wipro Enterprises and recorded a revenue of Rs 8,630 crore in FY22.