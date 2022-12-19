JUST IN
Buyback offer for shares worth Rs 85 cr to open on Dec 26: Dhanuka Agritech
Jio installed 5x more 5G radios than Airtel as of Nov: Telecom dept in RS
YouTube creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study
UTI AMC's shares soar 10% on reports of Tata group eyeing majority stake
Ericsson scaling up production in phases at Pune to meet India' 5G demand
Flexi staffing industry grows by 6%, adds 78,000 jobs in July-Sept
Indians flocking both foreign and local getaways as travel recovers: Airbnb
Mobile user base dips for second straight month, shrinks by 1.82 million
Flexi staffing grew 6% in July-Sept, added 78,000 new jobs: Report
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Buyback offer for shares worth Rs 85 cr to open on Dec 26: Dhanuka Agritech
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wipro Consumer enters food category; acquires Nirapara for undisclosed sum

The acquisition will give Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting an entry into the Rs 70,000-crore spices market, which recently witnessed the entry of companies such as Dabur India

Topics
Wipro Consumer Care | Wipro | consumer food

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Wipro
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is a part of Wipro Enterprises and recorded a revenue of Rs 8,630 crore in FY22

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has signed an agreement to acquire Nirapara — one of the largest-selling traditional food brands in Kerala — for an undisclosed sum, to foray into the food business category.

“This acquisition comes after Wipro’s announcement of its foray into the food business in India and its aspirations to become a significant player in the snack food, spices, and ready-to-cook market,” Wipro Consumer Care said in its release on Monday.

Nirapara was launched in 1976 and is known for its blended spices.

The acquisition will also give Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting an entry into the Rs 70,000-crore spices market, which recently witnessed the entry of companies such as Dabur India. ITC also ventured into the segment by acquiring spices brand, SunRise.

Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and the executive director at Wipro Enterprises, said, “Nirapara is our 13th acquisition and gives us a clear foothold in the spices and ready-to-cook segment. We are excited to enter a segment, which is expected to grow rapidly.”

Anil Chugh, president, food business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, said, “We recognise that spices are core to Indian cooking and the mix changes from region to region with strong regional preferences. There is a huge opportunity in this space for shifting consumers from unorganised to organised market by offering authentic, pure and trusted spice mixes. We, thus, want to cater to the dynamic needs and provide an authentic selection that suits the varied Indian taste, packed under extremely hygienic conditions.”

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is a part of Wipro Enterprises and recorded a revenue of Rs 8,630 crore in FY22.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro Consumer Care

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 20:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.