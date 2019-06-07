Wipro founder Azim Premji's legacy a reflection of his business acumen

Three months ago, when a former financial manager of Wipro met founder-chairman Azim Premji in Bengaluru, the first commitment he had to give was to reduce his weight by at least 5 kg. “One of the first things he told me was — you will come and meet me when you reduce 5 kg,” said A K Sabat, partner at chartered accountancy firm AK Sabat & Co, who worked with Premji in the late 70s during the company’s infancy.

No doubt, Premji — himself around 75 now —has never compromised on his health, nor on any facet of his personality, for which he stood tall ...