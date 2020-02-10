Wipro looking at external candidates for next CEO after Neemuchwala's exit

Information technology (IT) services major Wipro is learnt to be evaluating a few external candidates and at least two internal aspirants for its top post after incumbent Abidali Neemuchwala announced his exit late last month.

According to sources in the know, some of external candidates being considered for the post of chief executive officer (CEO) include Bhaskar Ghosh of Accenture, Ritesh Idnani of Tech Mahindra (TechM), Ravi Kumar S of Infosys, and Nitin Rakesh of Mphasis, among others. Bhaskar Ghosh, who is the group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services, has ...