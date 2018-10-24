JUST IN
Wipro Q2 PAT falls 14% YoY to Rs 18.89 billion

Total income from operations stood at Rs 146,896 million against Rs 134,687 million in the year-ago period.

PTI | SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Wipro

IT services major Wipro Wednesday posted a 13.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 18.89 billion for the July-September quarter of 2018-19 compared to the year-ago period.

The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 21.9180 billion, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

Its revenue from operations, however, grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 145.41 billion during the period under review from Rs 134.234 billion in the same quarter last year.

Wipro, which gets bulk of its topline from IT services, said its board has approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an Additional Director.

"... the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on October 24, 2018, approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years with effect from January 1, 2019," it said in a separate filing.

The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, it added.
First Published: Wed, October 24 2018. 15:51 IST

