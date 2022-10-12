Wipro Q2 results: Net profit declines 9% to Rs 2,659 cr

IT major Ltd on Wednesday reported 9% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,659 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 on lower earnings from clients in non-US markets. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,931 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the firm's consolidated revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 22,540 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 19,667 crore in Q2FY22.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, said, “Our strong performance in the quarter is further proof that our strategy is yielding the intended . The solid growth in our bookings, large deal signings, and revenues underscore our improved market competitiveness and enhanced value proposition.

"Our ongoing investments in high-growth strategic areas have allowed us to steadily increase our win rate and enhance the quality of our pipeline. As a result of these efforts and our sharp focus on operational excellence, we are now seeing an improvement in our margins."

"Our closing employee count in IT Services increased to 259,179. Voluntary attrition measured in trailing twelve months for the quarter was at 23.0%, a moderation of 30 bps from the previous quarter," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Earnings from Europe dropped to Rs 787.5 crore, from Rs 918.6 crore a year back. Similarly, the Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (APMEA) region saw lower earnings of Rs 219.4 crore, as compared to Rs 302.8 crore last year.

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said: “We achieved margins of 15.1% in Q2 after absorbing the impact of salary increases and promotions. Our margin improvement was led by better price realisations and strong operational improvements in automation-led productivity. Our Operating Cash Flows was robust and at 181% of our Net Income for the year.”

"We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,811 million to $2,853 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.5% to 2.0%.," the company said. said its top 5 clients grew 19% YoY and top 10 clients grew 17% YoY in constant currency terms.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1% higher at Rs 408.55.