Wipro Q3 net profit flat at Rs 2,969 cr, declares interim dividend of Rs 1

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
TCS plunges 7% on lower-than-expected September quarter result
TCS Q2 consolidated net profit rises 7% q-o-q to Rs 9,624 cr
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
-
IT major Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported nearly flat consolidated net profit at Rs 2,969 crore for the quarter ending December 2021. It was Rs 2,968 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 30% to Rs 20,313 crore as against Rs 15,670 crore in year-ago period.
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 0.45% lower at Rs 691.
The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU