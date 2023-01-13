JUST IN
Tech Mahindra opens Google Cloud Delivery Center in Mexico's Guadalajara
Wipro Q3 net profit rises 2.8% to Rs 3,053 cr, attrition declines

IT firm's consolidated revenue up 14.3% at Rs 23,229 cr on strong deal wins

Topics
Wipro | Wipro results | IT sector

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

The IT services revenue for the quarter was at $2.8 billion up 6.2 per cent year-on-year

IT services firm Wipro beat estimates to report a net profit of Rs 3,065 crore, up 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Profits were up 14.8 per cent sequentially.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was up 14.3 per cent at Rs 23,229 crore from the previous year’s Rs 20,313.6 crore.

Bloomberg had estimated net profit at Rs 2,975 crore and revenue at Rs 23,345 crore. Wipro expected revenue from its IT services business for the full year to be in the range of 11.5 per cent to 12 per cent in constant currency terms. Quarter four, FY23 will see growth -0.6 per cent to 1 per cent.

The IT services revenue for the quarter was at $2.8 billion, up 6.2 per cent YoY. A positive was that total contract value (TCV) came in at $4.3 billion, one of the highest ever for the company. Total bookings were up by 26 and large deal bookings up by 69% YoY.

Growth for the quarter was broad based and across geographies and verticals, said Thierry Delaporte, Wipro’s CEO and managing director. “Our Total Bookings were over $4.3 billion, led by solid large deal signings of over $1 billion. We are continuing to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates. Clients are turning to us to help them manage an evolving macro environment and balance their transformation goals with cost optimization,” he said.

The two big positives for Wipro was margin improvement of 120 basis points even with quarterly promotions and salary hikes. It also brought down its attrition to 21.2 per cent, which the company said was four quarters of straight fall in attrition. This is down from 23 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Delaporte also said that Q4 will also see strong order bookings. However, the guidance of the company hinted towards a softer quarter.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 18:00 IST

