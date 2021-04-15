Wipro Q4 net profit up 28% YoY; revenue guidance for Q1FY22 at 2%-4%

Bengaluru-headquartered oil-to-IT conglomerate reported a 27.8 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,970 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. Sequentially, the profit was up 0.1 per cent. Revenue for the quarter grew 0.5 per cent at Rs 16,250 crore YoY, and 3 per cent QoQ in constant currency terms.

IT services performance, which is tracked by the street widely, reported revenue of Rs 16,334 crore, growing 3.9 per cent sequentially. Operating margins for the quarter was at 21 per cent, a drop of 0.7 per cent q-o-q, but improved 344 basis points on a y-o-y basis.

The company met with its revenue guidance in the top quartile level, and the management called out the Q4 growth as one of the best quarters in the last 10 years.

The company guided for a revenue growth for the first quarter of FY22 to be in the range of 2-4 per cent, $2,195 million to $2,238 million. The revenue guidance does not factor in the recent acquisition of Capco.

“We delivered a third consistent quarter of strong revenue growth, deal wins and operating margins. We also announced our largest ever acquisition of Capco that will bolster our global financial services sector. All key markets are now growing on YoY basis and this provides us a solid foundation to build on next year growth rates,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO & MS,

The company also saw a robust deal pipeline in the Q4 with total contract value booked over $1.4 billion across 12 large deals.

“Recent restructuring efforts, which include simplified operating structuring, step-up in capability upgrade and talent management bode well for in the medium-term,” said Suyog Kulkarni, senior research analyst, Reliance securtities.

For the full year the company reported revenue of Rs 61,940 crore an increase of 1.5 per cent YoY. IT services revenue was at $8.1 billion, a drop of 1.4 per cent.

Growth for the quarter was led by BFSI grew 2.7 per cent q-o-q in constant currency basis, consumer grew 6.9 per cent, health was down 2.9 per cent, technology was up 9.9 per cent, manufacturing was down 1.1 per cent.

“We delivered a 340 bps expansion YoY in operating margins for the quarter after absorbing the impact of wage hike. On a full year basis we increased margins by 220 bps with a consistent improvement in operating metrics. Led by disciplined execution, we generated strong operating cash flows at 136.7% of our net income for the full year.We successfully completed the share buyback program returning $1.3Bn to our shareholders,” said Jatin Dalal, CFO, Wipro.

Attrition for the quarter was up 12 per cent. The company said that it has announced salary hikes for 80 per cent of its employee base and there will be another set of hike in the coming quarter.