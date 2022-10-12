JUST IN
Business Standard

Wipro's secret of reducing attrition: Quarterly promotions, salary hikes

On delay in onboarding freshers, the company said that it will honour every hiring offer it has made

Topics
Wipro | Attrition

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

Quarterly promotions, salary hikes and a clear five year path on how an employees career and compensation will look like has helped Wipro, India’s fourth largest IT services company to bring down its attrition for the third straight quarter.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 23:35 IST

`
