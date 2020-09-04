With Ambani upping the ante, Reliance Jio looks to dial disruption 2.0

At the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries (RIL) in September 2016, Mukesh Ambani announced what looked like an overly ambitious target: India, ranked 155 in the world on mobile internet usage out of 230 countries, would rise to the coveted top ten league.

At that meeting, perhaps even Ambani had no idea of the scale of the disruption that would be unleashed by his policy of selling data at rock bottom tariffs. Reliance Jio kicked off a new phase in the telecom industry; from being primarily voice centric, it adopted broadband on a colossal scale, catapulting India into the ...