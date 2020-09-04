JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Coca-Cola restructures global ops; India upgraded to operating unit
Business Standard

With Ambani upping the ante, Reliance Jio looks to dial disruption 2.0

Telecom analyst Mahesh Uppal believes another area that Reliance has yet to crack is getting premium, high ARPU customers, who are still with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, into its fold

Topics
Reliance Jio | Bharti Airtel | Vodafone Idea

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

At the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries (RIL) in September 2016, Mukesh Ambani announced what looked like an overly ambitious target: India, ranked 155 in the world on mobile internet usage out of 230 countries, would rise to the coveted top ten league.

At that meeting, perhaps even Ambani had no idea of the scale of the disruption that would be unleashed by his policy of selling data at rock bottom tariffs. Reliance Jio kicked off a new phase in the telecom industry; from being primarily voice centric, it adopted broadband on a colossal scale, catapulting India into the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 06:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU