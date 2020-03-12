With another extention, is Saregama stretching its Carvaan brand too thin?

Disco Dancer is one those cult films that only an eighties kid can get. Mithun Chakraborty dancing to Bappi Lahiri’s ‘I am a Disco dancer’ is part of the 80’s nostalgia package; just like Anil Kapoor movies, Nazia Hasan and George Michael.

Disco Dancer with all its kitsch comes alive later this year at the National Sport Complex of India in Mumbai and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Weightlifting Indoor Auditorium in New Delhi. The 40 people Broadway-style musical produced by Saregama’s Carvaan Musicals has been reimagined by music composers Salim-Sulaiman. Also on ...