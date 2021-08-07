With at least 12 mega-projects, Hilton eyes the big box in India

Hilton Worldwide Hot­els, the storied international hospitality chain that was founded over a century ago, is on the lookout to set up a “big-box” hotel to augment and bolster its presence here, its leadership in India said.

Navjit Ahluwalia, who is country head of Hilton India, runs 21 hotels with around 3,500 keys, and has hotel brands such as the Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Doubletree and Conrad, admits that the Hilton journey in India had been slow but it is on track to now focus on setting up a flagship hotel either in Mumbai or in New Delhi. And that they are scouting ...