With domestic slowdown, global order wins are helping L&T stay on track

Since the start of the week, Larsen & Toubro has been adding to its order book in both the domestic and international business. While its orders at home in power, water treatment and hospitals are incremental, the announcement of a $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) order for a gas field development in Algeria is considered the most significant.

According to CLSA analysts, this order means L&T will beat its 2018-19 order book growth forecast, at a time when domestic order flow is declining. The first half of FY19 (April-September) had seen strong flow in domestic orders, largely driven by ...