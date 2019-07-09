With govt so zealous about EVs, will the new tax sops spur their adoption?

Electric vehicles are set to become the flavour of the season, if they haven't already. But concerns loom over whether or not the industry will be able to meet the government’s ambitious target of converting 15 per cent of the vehicles on the country's roads to electric in next five years.

In the Union Budget, presented in the Parliament last Friday, the government lined up a slew of incentives to promote their adoption, as India aims to become an electric vehicle hub. The Centre has announced a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh on loans taken to buy EVs, customs duty exemption ...