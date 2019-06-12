With ITC's luxury hotel Royal Bengal launch, Kolkata has room for more

ITC’s new chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri cut a picture of continuity as he unveiled an edifice-like Royal Bengal, the newest hotel from its stable. A 16,400 square feet pillarless ballroom, 61,000 square feet of total banquet and convention centre, 456 keys and five culinary brands are what ITC is offering as ‘one of a kind’ from the Royal Bengal.

At a height of 133 metres, the 30-storied Royal Bengal — that cost nearly Rs 1,400 crore — is ITC’s second largest hotel after ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. But taken as a cluster with ITC ...