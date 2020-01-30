With no sign of turnaround, NCR real estate market on tight belt

Rewind to January 2013, when the Gurugram-Manesar region seemed like an ultimate real estate destination for fortune hunters.

A broker, sitting in a non-descript room with his multiple mobile phones ringing non-stop, had told Business Standard about how the value of land was getting unlocked in this part of the national capital region of Delhi. On an average, a land-lot acquired for Rs 25 lakh an acre in 2003 was valued at anything from Rs 6 crore to Rs 15 crore an acre in 2013, he had pointed out while explaining the interest in several unsung and unknown areas beyond the glitzy malls ...