Work from home; collaborate in office: Indian IT industry marks change

A hybrid workforce that has employees operating from where they want will change the Indian IT industry, said senior executives on Thursday about a trend that has prompted Nasscom to study its impact.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is India’s largest IT company in terms of employee count (469,000), shifted to open agile workspaces years ago. Rajashree R, the company’s chief marketing officer, said that when employees working from anywhere offices have become collaboration centres. “Organisations would have offsites so that employees can brainstorm. With work from home, maybe in future, employees will use home for work and come to office for collaboration. If you walk into some of our centres you will see more collaboration workspaces, hot seats and the ability of teams to move around,” she said.

TCS was among the first players to have called out in April of 2020 about the 25x25 model, this means that by 2025, only 25 per cent of TCS workforce will work out of TCS facilities.

The Indian has an employee base of 4.47 million, and almost 90 per cent of it is working from home since the coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy and countries went into lockdowns.

“In a hybrid model of working, (we will look at) What are the best practices for a hybrid offering, which jobs can be done remotely and which cannot, build out a framework that will illustrate the jobs related to potential for working in a hybrid offering. Key focus is the HR teams,” said Debjani Ghosh, president of National Association of Software and Service

"How will performance management get done in a hybrid offering, how culture building is happening, how employee engagement is taking place. I think even in 2021 it is still early to say this is the model. Part of it will be to continue to learn,” she said.

Industry experts agree that the pandemic challenges human resources practices, changing how a company communicates and its employees communicating with each other. Getting thousands of people on a conference call--like a town-hall meeting--may not be possible, so getting key messages will be key.

“It's not like we can have three hours of town hall followed by high tea, which was the format earlier. Crisp, clear and succinct is the way to go in terms of messaging. The challenges I see are that virtually, it's not always under your control. For example, it's a struggle to get people to switch on their videos in the morning. Once it took us 15 minutes to get everyone to switch on their screens,” shared Anuranjita Jumar, founder and CEO WIT-ACE, a company that focuses on increasing women’s participation in STEM.

The virtual world though efficient raises questions on collaborative tools. Can video call be efficient enough? Rajashree pointed out that perhaps TCS has taken a lead in this when it conceptualized Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS), an operating model framework that allows organizations to take full advantage of their talent ecosystem to maximize business opportunities.

“SBWS is not about working from home, it’s the future of the way we will work. Within that the Talent cloud will create a fungible talent model where people are able to work anywhere. We are replicating ambient awareness in the virtual model. SBWS is a 360 degree model,” said Rajashree.

An important impact of this virtual workforce is pulling down of some social barriers. Cloud-based skills will make immaterial issues gender or place of birth. “So many people miss out on opportunities because of these constrains. Once these constrains are removed, it will be revolutionary and beneficial for humanity in the long run,” said Rajashree.