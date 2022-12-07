Work on Adani Vizhinjam port will resume within a week: Jayakumar

JUST IN
Google says not allowing ads promoting online gambling in India
he arbitration process is already on for not just extension demand, but also force majeure claims by Adani taking into account cyclones like Ockhi, Covid and floods

Topics
Vizhinjam Port | Adani Group | Arbitration

Shine Jacob 

Jayakumar, CEO, Vizhinjam International Seaport
The construction of the Adani Vizhinjam port will resume within a week, the chief executive officer of the Kerala government’s implementing agency for the project said after protests by fisherfolk were called off on Tuesday after 138 days. Jayakumar, who leads Vizhinjam International Seaport (VISL), told Shine Jacob that the country is suffering an annual loss of around Rs 2,500 crore in foreign currency and revenue due to the impact of the project not being finished.

Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 23:50 IST

