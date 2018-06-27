Working capital crunch, probe agency lens take sparkle off diamond business

The $75-billion gems and jewellery sector in India is set for a big slowdown due to a squeeze in working capital loans from financial institutions and increased scrutiny from central agencies, after the Punjab National Bank-Nirav Modi scam early this year. Export of gems and jewellery, and import of rough diamonds, have also seen a sharp fall.

Financial institutions have not only tightened their guidelines for new lending but stiffened the documentation requirements for disbursal of already sanctioned loans. Large companies with a clean record, however, face less pain than small and medium ...